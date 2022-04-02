Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $74.09 Million in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,145,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,086,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.93% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after buying an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,044,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,997,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after buying an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WLL opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

