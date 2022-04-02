Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $106.70 Million Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,219,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.80% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after acquiring an additional 431,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 96.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.