Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $139.11 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,158,097 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

NYSE DVN opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

