Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $68.29 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,295,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 3.73% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

