Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $70.43 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,198,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,433,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.33% of NOV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,733 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 605.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. Bank of America downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

