Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $72.22 Million Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 414,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.75% of MKS Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $141.21 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.56 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average is $155.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

