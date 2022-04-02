Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $73.49 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Anthem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $499.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $349.05 and a one year high of $505.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

