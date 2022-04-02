Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $73 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.11 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

