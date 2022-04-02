Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,119,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.41% of Bumble as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

