Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,291,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,725,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 67.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 50.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.