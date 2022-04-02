Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,043,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.62% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $397.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.29 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

