Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 708,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,937,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of General Electric as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

