Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,103,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,536,000 after buying an additional 769,409 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

