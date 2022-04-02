Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

EZU opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

