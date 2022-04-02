Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $516.00 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $428.97 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.57.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.