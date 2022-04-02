Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Stryker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $269.05 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.