Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.21% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after acquiring an additional 160,807 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $154.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $154.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.59.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,299 shares of company stock worth $4,868,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

