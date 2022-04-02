Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,553,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.57% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

