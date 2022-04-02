Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $611.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

