Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,166,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.33% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.