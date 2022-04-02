Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,048,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.75% of CEMEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

