Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,104,084 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,104,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

