Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 112,381 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,853,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.14% of Align Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $446.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

