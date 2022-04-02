Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,216,747 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,216,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Hormel Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after buying an additional 991,964 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,786,000 after buying an additional 622,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 178.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 433,847 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $52.42 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.