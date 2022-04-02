Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,352,330 Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,352,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,642,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.56% of Hancock Whitney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 385,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

