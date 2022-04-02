Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,935,352 Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,935,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,446,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.82% of Gentex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,543,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 8,895.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after purchasing an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gentex by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,520,000 after purchasing an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.65.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.