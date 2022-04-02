Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,042,750 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,042,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $1.06. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.