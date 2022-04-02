Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 505,938 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505,938 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,020,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.41% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $134.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

