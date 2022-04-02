Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $106.01 Million Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,625,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,008,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 10.45% of Denny’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $859.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Denny’s Profile (Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

