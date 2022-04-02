Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $108.37 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 753,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $252,976,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 181,176 shares of company stock worth $22,174,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

