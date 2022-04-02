Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $110.48 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,358,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

