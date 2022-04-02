Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $115.89 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,490,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,893,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.84% of Cognex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cognex by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $78.06 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

