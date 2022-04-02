Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $63.79 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 349,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.26% of Heska as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,341.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.