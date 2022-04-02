Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $69.19 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,216,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of American International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after buying an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $63.79 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

