Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $71.93 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,388,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,930,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.38% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

