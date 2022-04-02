Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $74.93 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,140,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,932,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.54% of Belden at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

