Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 628,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.10% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

ASH opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

