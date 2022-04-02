Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,646,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,273,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Clarivate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $40,583,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $1,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

