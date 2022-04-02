Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Simpson Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

