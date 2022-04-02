Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,821,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of S&P Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $407.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.40 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

