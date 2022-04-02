Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,013,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,143,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

WCN opened at $139.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $109.61 and a one year high of $141.22.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

