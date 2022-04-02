Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $37,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.33.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,379.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.49. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

