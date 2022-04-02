Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 730,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,545,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.83% of YETI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in YETI by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,951,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YETI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,284,000 after buying an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

