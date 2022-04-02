Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36.92 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00007834 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $94.30 million and approximately $36.92 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

