Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as high as C$1.17. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 1,156,995 shares.
The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)
