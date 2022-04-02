Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.71. 5,420,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

