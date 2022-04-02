Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $4,898,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 320,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX opened at $83.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

