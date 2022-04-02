American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

