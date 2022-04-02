American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Up 0.6%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.48. 2,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter.

