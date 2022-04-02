American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)
