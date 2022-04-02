American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

